Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will try to halt an eight-game skid when they battle the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in Week 18.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 44-point total for this game is 1.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Colts average just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars give up (27.9).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Colts rack up just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.6).

When Indianapolis amasses over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 15 points or more (in two chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities (five times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts surrender (21.2).

The Jaguars rack up 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow per outing (344.8).

When Jacksonville totals over 344.8 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-6 overall there, this year.

Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.

In seven road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

