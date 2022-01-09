Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will try to halt an eight-game skid when they battle the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in Week 18.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 1.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Colts average just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars give up (27.9).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
  • The Colts rack up just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.6).
  • When Indianapolis amasses over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 15 points or more (in two chances).
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities (five times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts surrender (21.2).
  • The Jaguars rack up 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow per outing (344.8).
  • When Jacksonville totals over 344.8 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-6 overall there, this year.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

