Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 79 balls, with a team-best 1,429 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 89.3 yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Chase racked up 49 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
- The Browns are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.
- Chase has 394 receiving yards on 19 catches (26 targets) with three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 131.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
