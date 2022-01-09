Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take on the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 79 balls, with a team-best 1,429 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 89.3 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Chase racked up 49 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.

The Browns are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.

Chase has 394 receiving yards on 19 catches (26 targets) with three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

