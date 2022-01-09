There will be player props available for Jamaal Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 558 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 140 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.

He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one career matchup against the Packers, Williams notched 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.

Williams also added 22 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

Powered By Data Skrive