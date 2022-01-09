Skip to main content
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

There will be player props available for Jamaal Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 558 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 140 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.
  • He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one career matchup against the Packers, Williams notched 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
  • Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Williams also added 22 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

