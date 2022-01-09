Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 558 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 140 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.
- He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one career matchup against the Packers, Williams notched 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
- Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Williams also added 22 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
