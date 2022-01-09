Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Conner, has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 31 catches for 334 yards (20.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 7.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has rushed for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Seahawks allow 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

Conner has eight carries for 39 yards (13.0 yards per game) in his last three games.

He's also added two catches for 31 yards.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

