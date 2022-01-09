James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Conner, has carried the ball 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 31 catches for 334 yards (20.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 7.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has rushed for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Seahawks allow 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- Conner has eight carries for 39 yards (13.0 yards per game) in his last three games.
- He's also added two catches for 31 yards.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive