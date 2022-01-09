Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jamison Crowder, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder's 50 receptions have turned into 431 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Crowder's way.

Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bills, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Bills, Crowder has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.

Crowder has recorded 40 receiving yards (13.3 per game), reeling in five balls on eight targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

