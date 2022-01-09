Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jamison Crowder, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder's 50 receptions have turned into 431 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Crowder's way.
  • Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bills, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Bills, Crowder has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
  • Crowder has recorded 40 receiving yards (13.3 per game), reeling in five balls on eight targets over his last three outings.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive