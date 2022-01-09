Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder's 50 receptions have turned into 431 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Crowder's way.
- Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bills, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Bills, Crowder has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
- Crowder has recorded 40 receiving yards (13.3 per game), reeling in five balls on eight targets over his last three outings.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
Powered By Data Skrive