In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has put up a 484-yard campaign so far (30.3 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 44 balls on 76 targets.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Cook's 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 11.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.

Cook has caught six passes (12 targets) for 76 yards (25.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

