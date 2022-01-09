Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has put up a 484-yard campaign so far (30.3 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 44 balls on 76 targets.
- So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- Cook (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Cook's 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 11.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
- Cook has caught six passes (12 targets) for 76 yards (25.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Powered By Data Skrive