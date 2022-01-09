Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Goff has collected 3,007 passing yards (187.9 yards per game) while going 311-for-464 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 12.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff threw a TD pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- The 231.8 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 ypg) on 21-of-26 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
