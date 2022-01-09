In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Goff and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Goff has collected 3,007 passing yards (187.9 yards per game) while going 311-for-464 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 12.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw a TD pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

The 231.8 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 ypg) on 21-of-26 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

