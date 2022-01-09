Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Jarvis Landry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Landry has hauled in 46 catches for 495 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 30.9 receiving yards.

Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Landry hauled in four passes for 43 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Landry has eight receptions (17 targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

