Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Jarvis Landry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Landry has hauled in 46 catches for 495 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 30.9 receiving yards.
  • Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Landry hauled in four passes for 43 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Landry has eight receptions (17 targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

