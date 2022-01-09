Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Landry has hauled in 46 catches for 495 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 30.9 receiving yards.
- Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Landry has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Landry hauled in four passes for 43 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three outings, Landry has eight receptions (17 targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Landry's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
