Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

There will be player props available for Jaylen Waddle before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take on the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Dolphins. He's been targeted 133 times and has registered 99 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Waddle had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Waddle was targeted seven times, totaling 47 yards on three receptions (averaging 15.7 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Waddle has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 139 yards and one touchdown, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

