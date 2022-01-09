There will be player props available for Jaylen Waddle before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take on the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Dolphins. He's been targeted 133 times and has registered 99 receptions and five touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Waddle had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Waddle was targeted seven times, totaling 47 yards on three receptions (averaging 15.7 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Waddle has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 139 yards and one touchdown, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive