Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) pace all receivers on the Dolphins. He's been targeted 133 times and has registered 99 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Waddle had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Waddle was targeted seven times, totaling 47 yards on three receptions (averaging 15.7 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Waddle has 13 receptions (19 targets) for 139 yards and one touchdown, averaging 46.3 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
