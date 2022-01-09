Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards while completing 68% of his passes (278-of-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (218.4 per game).

He has added 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 409 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo's 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 27.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Garoppolo has put up 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (44-of-58) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive