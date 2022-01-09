Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards while completing 68% of his passes (278-of-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (218.4 per game).
  • He has added 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 409 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo's 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 27.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Garoppolo has put up 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (44-of-58) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

