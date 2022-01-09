Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 69.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Browns.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9 percent) for 446 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

