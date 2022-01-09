Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 69.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Browns.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9 percent) for 446 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

