Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 69.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Browns.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9 percent) for 446 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 12 carries.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
