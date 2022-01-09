Bookmakers have installed player props for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 317 carries for a team-leading 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) with 18 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 317 of his team's 481 carries this season (65.9%).

The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

The Jaguars give up 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Taylor picked up 108 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Taylor has piled up 386 yards (128.7 per game) on 76 attempts with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

