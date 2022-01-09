Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has taken 317 carries for a team-leading 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) with 18 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 317 of his team's 481 carries this season (65.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- The Jaguars give up 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Taylor picked up 108 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Taylor has piled up 386 yards (128.7 per game) on 76 attempts with two touchdowns.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive