Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Bookmakers have installed player props for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has taken 317 carries for a team-leading 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) with 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 317 of his team's 481 carries this season (65.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Taylor has averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Jaguars give up 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Taylor picked up 108 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has piled up 386 yards (128.7 per game) on 76 attempts with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

