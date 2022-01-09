Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets, 68.4 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
  • The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) for 120 yards and three interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.
  • Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) on 60-of-107 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 169 rushing yards on 30 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive