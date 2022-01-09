Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets, 68.4 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) for 120 yards and three interceptions.

He also tacked on 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.

Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) on 60-of-107 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 169 rushing yards on 30 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

