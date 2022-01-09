Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Josh Jacobs will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 191 carries, with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 9.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Conceding 136.7 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught four passes for 17 yards.
  • During his last three games, Jacobs has 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

191

50.3%

740

8

31

47.0%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

16.6%

254

2

11

16.7%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

14.5%

212

2

10

15.2%

3.9

Derek Carr

39

10.3%

109

0

7

10.6%

2.8

