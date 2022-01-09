Josh Jacobs will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 191 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (50.3%).

The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 9.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Conceding 136.7 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught four passes for 17 yards.

During his last three games, Jacobs has 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 191 50.3% 740 8 31 47.0% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 16.6% 254 2 11 16.7% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 14.5% 212 2 10 15.2% 3.9 Derek Carr 39 10.3% 109 0 7 10.6% 2.8

