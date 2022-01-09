Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs' team-high 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 191 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
- The Raiders have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 9.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Conceding 136.7 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught four passes for 17 yards.
- During his last three games, Jacobs has 244 rushing yards (81.3 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
191
50.3%
740
8
31
47.0%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
16.6%
254
2
11
16.7%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
14.5%
212
2
10
15.2%
3.9
Derek Carr
39
10.3%
109
0
7
10.6%
2.8
