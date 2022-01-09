In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Herbert has collected 4,631 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 409-for-608 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In each of those contests against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.

The Raiders are conceding 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 237 yards with two touchdown passes.

Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 71 of 104 passes (68.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

