Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Herbert has collected 4,631 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 409-for-608 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In each of those contests against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.
  • The Raiders are conceding 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 237 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 71 of 104 passes (68.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Powered By Data Skrive