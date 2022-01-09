Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Herbert has collected 4,631 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 409-for-608 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
- Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In each of those contests against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.
- The Raiders are conceding 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 237 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while connecting on 71 of 104 passes (68.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
