There will be player prop bet markets available for Justin Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 103 catches (on 160 targets) and leads the Vikings with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and recorded six catches for 58 yards.

In his last three games, Jefferson's 18 grabs (on 33 targets) have led to 221 receiving yards (73.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

