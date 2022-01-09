Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player prop bet markets available for Justin Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 103 catches (on 160 targets) and leads the Vikings with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and recorded six catches for 58 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson's 18 grabs (on 33 targets) have led to 221 receiving yards (73.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

