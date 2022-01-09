Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 103 catches (on 160 targets) and leads the Vikings with 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (210.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and recorded six catches for 58 yards.
- In his last three games, Jefferson's 18 grabs (on 33 targets) have led to 221 receiving yards (73.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
