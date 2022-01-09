Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for K.J. Osborn ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's stat line reveals 49 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 39.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 78 times.

Osborn has been the target of 13.4% (78 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Osborn has averaged seven receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bears are conceding 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Osborn put together a 50-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Osborn has contributed with 139 yards on 11 grabs and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averaged 46.3 receiving yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

