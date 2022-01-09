There will be player prop bets available for Kadarius Toney before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Toney's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has 39 catches on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.

Toney (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Toney had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Football Team, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.

The Football Team are conceding 276.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Toney did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Toney has put up 28 yards over his last three games (9.3 per game), hauling in four passes on nine targets.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive