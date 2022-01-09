Skip to main content
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop bets available for Kadarius Toney before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Toney's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has 39 catches on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.
  • Toney (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Toney had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Football Team, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team are conceding 276.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Toney did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Toney has put up 28 yards over his last three games (9.3 per game), hauling in four passes on nine targets.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

