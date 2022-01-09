Skip to main content
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has put up a 475-yard campaign so far (29.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 44 balls on 66 targets.
  • Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Raymond's nine receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Packers, Raymond has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 231.8 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Raymond has five receptions (on eight targets) for 32 yards over his last three games, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

D'Andre Swift

73

13.0%

58

436

2

7

11.3%

