Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has put up a 475-yard campaign so far (29.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 44 balls on 66 targets.

Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Raymond's nine receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Packers, Raymond has not had a touchdown catch.

The 231.8 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Raymond has five receptions (on eight targets) for 32 yards over his last three games, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

