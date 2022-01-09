Skip to main content
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Before Kareem Hunt hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 21.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt, in six matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • Hunt will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • In his last three games, Hunt has rushed for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

