Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Chargers. He's been targeted 149 times and has collected 100 receptions and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Allen has racked up 157 yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 25 targets.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Powered By Data Skrive