Keenan Allen has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Chargers. He's been targeted 149 times and has collected 100 receptions and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.8 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Allen has racked up 157 yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 25 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive