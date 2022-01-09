Skip to main content
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Keenan Allen has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Chargers. He's been targeted 149 times and has collected 100 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Allen has racked up 157 yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 25 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

