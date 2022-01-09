Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has also added 52 receptions for 776 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times, producing 48.5 yards per game.

Bourne has been the target of 66 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Bourne's 23.5 receiving yards average is 15.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Bourne has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 249.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Bourne's 10 grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 153 receiving yards (51.0 per game).

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

