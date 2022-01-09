Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has also added 52 receptions for 776 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times, producing 48.5 yards per game.
- Bourne has been the target of 66 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Bourne's 23.5 receiving yards average is 15.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Bourne has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 249.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per catch).
- During his last three games, Bourne's 10 grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 153 receiving yards (51.0 per game).
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
