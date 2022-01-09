Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has also added 52 receptions for 776 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times, producing 48.5 yards per game.
  • Bourne has been the target of 66 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Bourne's 23.5 receiving yards average is 15.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Bourne has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 249.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Bourne's 10 grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 153 receiving yards (51.0 per game).

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive