Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay has 34 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).
- Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
- Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his three matchups against the Football Team, Golladay's 33 receiving yards average is 10.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team.
- The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 33 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
- Golladay's 17 targets have led to six receptions for 75 yards (25.0 per game) during his last three games.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
Powered By Data Skrive