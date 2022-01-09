In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has 34 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).

Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his three matchups against the Football Team, Golladay's 33 receiving yards average is 10.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team.

The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 33 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Golladay's 17 targets have led to six receptions for 75 yards (25.0 per game) during his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

