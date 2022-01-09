Skip to main content
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay has 34 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).
  • Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
  • Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his three matchups against the Football Team, Golladay's 33 receiving yards average is 10.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team.
  • The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 33 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Golladay's 17 targets have led to six receptions for 75 yards (25.0 per game) during his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

