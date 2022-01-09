There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 116 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those matchups against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 210.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 ypg), completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

