Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 116 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Cousins has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those matchups against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 210.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 ypg), completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

