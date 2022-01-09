Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has racked up 66 receptions for 1,018 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 105 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.
  • The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Pitts has caught 12 passes for 248 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 82.7 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive