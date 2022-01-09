Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has racked up 66 receptions for 1,018 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.
- Pitts has been the target of 105 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.
- The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Pitts has caught 12 passes for 248 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 82.7 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
