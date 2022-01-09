Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has racked up 66 receptions for 1,018 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 105 times, and averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.

Pitts has been the target of 105 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.

The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Pitts has caught 12 passes for 248 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 82.7 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

