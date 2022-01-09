Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kyler Murray, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 76.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them twice.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (282.9 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray had 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also tacked on 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Murray has thrown for 765 yards (255.0 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He has added 121 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

