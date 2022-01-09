Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Seahawks, 76.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them twice.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (282.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Seahawks have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray had 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Murray has thrown for 765 yards (255.0 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He has added 121 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
