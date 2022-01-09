Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (180.1 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.

Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 64.8 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Jackson has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

