Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (180.1 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
  • Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 64.8 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Jackson has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

