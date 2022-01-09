Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (180.1 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
- Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 64.8 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Jackson has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
