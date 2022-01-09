In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laquon Treadwell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell's 30 receptions (on 46 targets) have led to 410 receiving yards (25.6 per game).

Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Treadwell collected 18 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Colts, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Colts.

The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Treadwell's 20 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 198 yards (66.0 ypg).

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

