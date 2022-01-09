Skip to main content
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Before Laviska Shenault Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has recorded 557 receiving yards (34.8 per game), reeling in 58 balls on 93 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Shenault has six receptions (10 targets) for 52 yards, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

