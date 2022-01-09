Before Laviska Shenault Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has recorded 557 receiving yards (34.8 per game), reeling in 58 balls on 93 targets.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Shenault has six receptions (10 targets) for 52 yards, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

