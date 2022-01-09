Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • The Chargers are 3-6 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders allow (25.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders give up per outing (330.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out over 330.8 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders put up 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers give up (26.5).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Raiders average only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers give up (361.0).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 361.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (21).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In eight games at home this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three of seven road games Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

