Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Chargers are 3-6 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders allow (25.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders give up per outing (330.8).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 330.8 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Raiders put up 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers give up (26.5).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Raiders average only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers give up (361.0).

In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 361.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (21).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

In eight games at home this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of seven road games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.