Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 56.2% of San Francisco's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-7 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams average 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Rams rack up 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team picks up more than 312.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This season the 49ers average 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The 49ers collect 32.7 more yards per game (371.1) than the Rams allow per outing (338.4).

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 338.4 yards.

This year the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.

This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-3 ATS.

In three of seven games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

This season, Rams home games average 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, San Francisco is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight away games, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

