Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 56.2% of San Francisco's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-7 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams average 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
  • The Rams rack up 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).
  • Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team picks up more than 312.8 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).
  • San Francisco has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • This season, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • This season the 49ers average 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).
  • San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The 49ers collect 32.7 more yards per game (371.1) than the Rams allow per outing (338.4).
  • San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 338.4 yards.
  • This year the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-3 ATS.
  • In three of seven games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • This season, Rams home games average 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, San Francisco is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in eight away games, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

