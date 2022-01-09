Skip to main content
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has recorded 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) while going 332-for-491 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 125 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 41 carries.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 63.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins are giving up 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Jones went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 227 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg) to lead New England, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

