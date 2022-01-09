In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has recorded 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) while going 332-for-491 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 125 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 41 carries.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 63.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are giving up 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Jones went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 227 yards with three touchdown passes.

He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.

Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg) to lead New England, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also carried the ball nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9%

