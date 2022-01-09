Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has recorded 3,540 passing yards (221.3 per game) while going 332-for-491 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 125 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 41 carries.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones threw for 281 passing yards, 63.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins are giving up 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Jones went 22-for-30 (73.3%) for 227 yards with three touchdown passes.
- He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg) to lead New England, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also carried the ball nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Powered By Data Skrive