Before placing any wagers on Mark Andrews' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and a team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 34.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

In six matchups versus the Steelers, Andrews has not had a TD catch.

The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.8 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up 89 yards on six receptions.

Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

