Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and a team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 34.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- In six matchups versus the Steelers, Andrews has not had a TD catch.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up 89 yards on six receptions.
- Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive