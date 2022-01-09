Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Before placing any wagers on Mark Andrews' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and a team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 34.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • In six matchups versus the Steelers, Andrews has not had a TD catch.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and racked up 89 yards on six receptions.
  • Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive