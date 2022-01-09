Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Ingram has 554 rushing yards (32.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (9.5 per game).
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Ingram's 61.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Falcons are 36.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram, in six matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.9 yards per game.
- Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.
- In his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
