Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Mark Ingram II will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Ingram has 554 rushing yards (32.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (9.5 per game).
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Ingram's 61.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Falcons are 36.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram, in six matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.9 yards per game.
  • Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

  • Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.
  • In his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive