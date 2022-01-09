Mark Ingram II will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ingram has 554 rushing yards (32.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 27 catches for 162 yards (9.5 per game).

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Ingram's 61.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Falcons are 36.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram, in six matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.9 yards per game.

Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.

In his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

