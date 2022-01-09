Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquez Callaway, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.

Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Callaway was targeted 10 times and totaled 97 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three outings, Callaway has 16 catches (on 24 targets) for 255 yards, averaging 85.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.0% 27 301 2 5 8.3%

