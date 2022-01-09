Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.
- Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Callaway was targeted 10 times and totaled 97 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Callaway has 16 catches (on 24 targets) for 255 yards, averaging 85.0 yards per game.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
