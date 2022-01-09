Skip to main content
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquez Callaway, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.
  • Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 33.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Callaway was targeted 10 times and totaled 97 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Callaway has 16 catches (on 24 targets) for 255 yards, averaging 85.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.0%

27

301

2

5

8.3%

