Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Marquise Brown will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 138 targets have led to 88 receptions for 981 yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 28 yards.
  • Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

