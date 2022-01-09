Marquise Brown will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 138 targets have led to 88 receptions for 981 yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 28 yards.

Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

