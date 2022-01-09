Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 138 targets have led to 88 receptions for 981 yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times and recorded three catches for 28 yards.
- Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) over his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
