Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player props available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 per game) have come on 66 catches (112 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.6% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.
  • Jones has caught 12 passes on 23 targets for 134 yards, averaging 44.7 yards in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

