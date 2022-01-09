There will be player props available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 per game) have come on 66 catches (112 targets) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.6% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.

Jones has caught 12 passes on 23 targets for 134 yards, averaging 44.7 yards in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive