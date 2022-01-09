Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take on the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards while completing 67.4% of his passes (355-of-527), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year (234.5 per game).

He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan averages 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those games against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan threw for 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.

Ryan has passed for 648 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (50-of-79), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (216.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also added 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8%

