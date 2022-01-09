Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take on the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards while completing 67.4% of his passes (355-of-527), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year (234.5 per game).
  • He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan averages 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those games against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan threw for 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.
  • Ryan has passed for 648 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (50-of-79), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (216.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also added 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive