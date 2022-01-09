Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards while completing 67.4% of his passes (355-of-527), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year (234.5 per game).
- He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan accounts for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 527 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Ryan averages 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those games against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan threw for 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.
- Ryan has passed for 648 yards while completing 63.3% of his throws (50-of-79), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (216.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also added 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
