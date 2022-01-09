Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford averages 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford had at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford threw for 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Stafford has passed for 750 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (68-of-101), with five touchdowns and six interceptions (250.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

