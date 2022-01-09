Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford averages 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford had at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford threw for 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Stafford has passed for 750 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (68-of-101), with five touchdowns and six interceptions (250.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0%

