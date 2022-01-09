Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,648 yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 569 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford averages 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford had at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Stafford threw for 309 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Stafford has passed for 750 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (68-of-101), with five touchdowns and six interceptions (250.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
