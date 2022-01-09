Skip to main content
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop betting options available for Michael Carter ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Carter's New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has taken 138 attempts for a team-leading 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
  • He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Carter's 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carter ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Carter will go up against a Bills squad that allows 113.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • Carter and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

  • Carter put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball three times (averaging 18 yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Carter has run for 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

138

38.0%

620

4

25

35.2%

4.5

Tevin Coleman

79

21.8%

350

0

13

18.3%

4.4

Ty Johnson

60

16.5%

239

2

11

15.5%

4.0

Zach Wilson

27

7.4%

161

4

8

11.3%

6.0

