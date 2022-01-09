There will be player prop betting options available for Michael Carter ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Carter's New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has taken 138 attempts for a team-leading 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).

He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).

The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Carter's 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carter ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Bills.

Carter will go up against a Bills squad that allows 113.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

Carter and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

Carter put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball three times (averaging 18 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Carter has run for 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 138 38.0% 620 4 25 35.2% 4.5 Tevin Coleman 79 21.8% 350 0 13 18.3% 4.4 Ty Johnson 60 16.5% 239 2 11 15.5% 4.0 Zach Wilson 27 7.4% 161 4 8 11.3% 6.0

