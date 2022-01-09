Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has taken 138 attempts for a team-leading 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
- He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).
- The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Carter's 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carter ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Bills.
- Carter will go up against a Bills squad that allows 113.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- Carter and the Jets will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- Carter put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball three times (averaging 18 yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Carter has run for 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
138
38.0%
620
4
25
35.2%
4.5
Tevin Coleman
79
21.8%
350
0
13
18.3%
4.4
Ty Johnson
60
16.5%
239
2
11
15.5%
4.0
Zach Wilson
27
7.4%
161
4
8
11.3%
6.0
Powered By Data Skrive