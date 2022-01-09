Skip to main content
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before placing any wagers on Mike Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has rushed for 473 yards on 132 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has added 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 132 of those attempts (34.6%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his seven career matchups against them, Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 25.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In seven games versus the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Saints have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Davis ran for 42 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Davis tacked on one catch for 15 yards.
  • During his last three games, Davis has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

