Before placing any wagers on Mike Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 473 yards on 132 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

And he has added 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 132 of those attempts (34.6%).

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his seven career matchups against them, Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 25.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven games versus the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Saints have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Davis ran for 42 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Davis tacked on one catch for 15 yards.

During his last three games, Davis has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

