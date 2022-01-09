In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has recorded 946 receiving yards (59.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 68 balls on 107 targets.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his 11 matchups against the Panthers, Evans' 65.7 receiving yards average is 5.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

In 11 matchups with the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.1 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Evans was targeted seven times, totaling 47 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Evans has also tacked on five grabs for 61 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Leonard Fournette 84 12.1% 69 454 2 15 12.9%

