Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has recorded 946 receiving yards (59.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 68 balls on 107 targets.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his 11 matchups against the Panthers, Evans' 65.7 receiving yards average is 5.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- In 11 matchups with the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Evans was targeted seven times, totaling 47 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans has also tacked on five grabs for 61 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
