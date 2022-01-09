Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 71 catches have gotten him 758 yards (47.4 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his seven matchups against the Patriots, Gesicki's 12 receiving yards average is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Patriots.
- The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 51 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Gesicki has 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
