In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Gesicki and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 71 catches have gotten him 758 yards (47.4 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

In his seven matchups against the Patriots, Gesicki's 12 receiving yards average is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Patriots.

The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 51 yards.

Over his last three outings, Gesicki has 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive