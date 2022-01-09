Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 1,027 yards (on 67 grabs) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his three matchups against the Raiders, Williams' 38 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders.
- The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Williams hauled in 112 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 37.3 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
