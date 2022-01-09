Before placing any wagers on Mike Williams' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 1,027 yards (on 67 grabs) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three matchups against the Raiders, Williams' 38 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Williams hauled in 112 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 37.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

