Miles Sanders will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 754 yards on 137 carries (47.1 ypg).

And he has tacked on 26 catches for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his six career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 30.7 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 36.8 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders, in six matchups against the Cowboys, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

The Cowboys allow 110.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

In his last three games, Sanders has 45 rushing yards (15.0 per game) on seven carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

