Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Miles Sanders will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 754 yards on 137 carries (47.1 ypg).
- And he has tacked on 26 catches for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
- He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his six career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 30.7 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 36.8 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Sanders, in six matchups against the Cowboys, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- The Cowboys allow 110.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- In his last three games, Sanders has 45 rushing yards (15.0 per game) on seven carries.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
Boston Scott
87
16.8%
373
7
19
18.8%
4.3
