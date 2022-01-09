Skip to main content
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Miles Sanders will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 754 yards on 137 carries (47.1 ypg).
  • And he has tacked on 26 catches for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
  • He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his six career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 30.7 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 36.8 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Sanders, in six matchups against the Cowboys, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • The Cowboys allow 110.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • In his last three games, Sanders has 45 rushing yards (15.0 per game) on seven carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

Boston Scott

87

16.8%

373

7

19

18.8%

4.3

