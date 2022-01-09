Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC North rivals will clash in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Chicago's games (6/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 49.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Vikings put up just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears allow (23.5).

When Minnesota scores more than 23.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Vikings average 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (315.6).

Minnesota is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team picks up over 315.6 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more 11 times and are 3-8 ATS in those matchups.

Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

When Chicago puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears collect 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings give up per outing (385.4).

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 27 times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Minnesota is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

Minnesota has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.

Vikings home games this season average 49.4 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (44).

In away games, Chicago is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

This year, in eight road games, Chicago has hit the over four times.

Bears away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

