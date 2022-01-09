Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-leading 613 yards (38.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He has added 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 172, or 43.1%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Patriots are 5.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Patriots Gaskin has not run for a touchdown.
- Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- The Patriots have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Titans, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Gaskin has run for 87 yards on 18 carries (29.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
172
43.1%
613
3
31
48.4%
3.6
Duke Johnson Jr.
46
11.5%
213
2
6
9.4%
4.6
Phillip Lindsay
77
-
209
1
6
-
2.7
Salvon Ahmed
54
13.5%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
