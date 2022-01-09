Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Myles Gaskin will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-leading 613 yards (38.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He has added 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 172, or 43.1%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Patriots are 5.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Patriots Gaskin has not run for a touchdown.
  • Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Patriots have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Titans, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Gaskin has run for 87 yards on 18 carries (29.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

172

43.1%

613

3

31

48.4%

3.6

Duke Johnson Jr.

46

11.5%

213

2

6

9.4%

4.6

Phillip Lindsay

77

-

209

1

6

-

2.7

Salvon Ahmed

54

13.5%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive