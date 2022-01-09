Myles Gaskin will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-leading 613 yards (38.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He has added 46 catches for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 172, or 43.1%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Gaskin's 29.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Patriots are 5.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Patriots Gaskin has not run for a touchdown.

Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Patriots have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Titans, Gaskin ran the ball five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Gaskin has run for 87 yards on 18 carries (29.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 172 43.1% 613 3 31 48.4% 3.6 Duke Johnson Jr. 46 11.5% 213 2 6 9.4% 4.6 Phillip Lindsay 77 - 209 1 6 - 2.7 Salvon Ahmed 54 13.5% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

