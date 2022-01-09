Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 296 rushing attempts for a team-leading 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 70 passes for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 296 of his team's 381 carries this season (77.7%).

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, allowing 84.8 yards per game.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Harris ran for 188 yards on 28 carries (averaging 6.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught three passes for 18 yards.

Harris has 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also caught 10 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 296 77.7% 1,172 7 28 73.7% 4.0 Benny Snell Jr. 24 6.3% 76 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 2.9% 63 0 2 5.3% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.3% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

