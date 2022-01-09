Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has 296 rushing attempts for a team-leading 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 70 passes for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 296 of his team's 381 carries this season (77.7%).
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, allowing 84.8 yards per game.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Harris ran for 188 yards on 28 carries (averaging 6.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught three passes for 18 yards.
- Harris has 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 10 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
296
77.7%
1,172
7
28
73.7%
4.0
Benny Snell Jr.
24
6.3%
76
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
2.9%
63
0
2
5.3%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.3%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
