Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 296 rushing attempts for a team-leading 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 70 passes for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 296 of his team's 381 carries this season (77.7%).
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, allowing 84.8 yards per game.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Harris ran for 188 yards on 28 carries (averaging 6.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught three passes for 18 yards.
  • Harris has 299 yards on 59 carries (99.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 10 balls for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

