New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of AFC East opponents.

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 6.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.4, 4.4 points above Sunday's total of 40.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New England has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • The Patriots average 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins surrender per contest (21.8).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).
  • New England is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 334.9 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).
  • Miami is 9-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Dolphins have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Dolphins score just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots give up (16.9).
  • Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team records more than 16.9 points.
  • The Dolphins average just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots allow per outing (311.6).
  • Miami is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 311.6 yards.
  • This year the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This season, Miami has hit the over in four of eight home games.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 43.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (40).
  • New England is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, on the road.
  • On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point favorites or more.
  • New England has hit the over twice in seven road games this season.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.