New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of AFC East opponents.

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 6.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.4, 4.4 points above Sunday's total of 40.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

New England's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Patriots average 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins surrender per contest (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).

New England is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 334.9 yards.

This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 9-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Dolphins have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Dolphins score just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots give up (16.9).

Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team records more than 16.9 points.

The Dolphins average just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots allow per outing (311.6).

Miami is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 311.6 yards.

This year the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

Miami is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, Miami has hit the over in four of eight home games.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 43.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (40).

New England is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6-point favorites or more.

New England has hit the over twice in seven road games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

