New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC South rivals.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 39.5 points nine of 16 times.

Atlanta's games have gone over 39.5 points in 10 of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 43.6, 4.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

The 39.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 16 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Saints average 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (26.8).

New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Saints rack up 300.5 yards per game, 63.6 fewer yards than the 364.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 364.1 yards.

The Saints have 18 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 20 takeaways.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 16 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons have just one against the spread win in seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints give up (19.7).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Falcons rack up just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).

When Atlanta totals more than 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Atlanta has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 46.9 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

New Orleans is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

In eight road games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

