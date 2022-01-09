Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC South rivals.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over 39.5 points nine of 16 times.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 39.5 points in 10 of 16 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 39.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 43.6, 4.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • The 39.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • In New Orleans' 16 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year, the Saints average 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (26.8).
  • New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.
  • The Saints rack up 300.5 yards per game, 63.6 fewer yards than the 364.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 364.1 yards.
  • The Saints have 18 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 20 takeaways.
  • In Atlanta's 16 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Falcons have just one against the spread win in seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints give up (19.7).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
  • The Falcons rack up just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.
  • The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 46.9 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In eight road games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

